Rapid Response Force

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, in conjunction with the U.S. Air Force 353d Special Operations Group, execute a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion event within the first island chain in response to destabilizing actions which threaten the rules-based international order. The Marines are part of a joint force able to communicate and operate across all domains when called upon. III MEF executed this as part of a no-notice, integrated, rapid response event across the expanse of the first island chain to demonstrate U.S. resolve to maintaining regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Diana Jimenez)

