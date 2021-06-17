Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rapid Response Force [Image 2 of 14]

    Rapid Response Force

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Diana Jimenez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    Caption: U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, in conjunction with the U.S. Air Force 353d Special Operations Group, execute a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion event within the first island chain in response to destabilizing actions which threaten the rules-based international order. The Marines are part of a joint force able to communicate and operate across all domains when called upon. III MEF executed this as part of a no-notice, integrated, rapid response event across the expanse of the first island chain to demonstrate U.S. resolve to maintaining regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Diana Jimenez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 07:45
    Photo ID: 6697062
    VIRIN: 210617-M-NT377-016
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid Response Force [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Diana Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rapid Response Force
    Rapid Response Force
    Rapid Response Force
    Rapid Response Force
    Rapid Response Force
    Rapid Response Force
    Rapid Response Force
    Rapid Response Force
    Rapid Response Force
    Rapid Response Force
    Rapid Response Force
    Rapid Response Force
    Rapid Response Force
    Rapid Response Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Division
    Air Force
    Marines
    Pacific Fleet
    III MEF
    USPACFLT
    HIRAIN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT