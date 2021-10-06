39th SFS welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. John Sullivan, outgoing 39th Security Forces Squadron commander, renders his final salute to Chief Master Sgt. Janee Walker, 39th Security Forces Squadron superintendent, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 10, 2021. During the ceremony, Sullivan relinquished command to Col. Douglas Whitehead, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, who then charged Lt. Col. Alexander Liggett with leading the squadron. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

