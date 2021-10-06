Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th SFS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 5]

    39th SFS welcomes new commander

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. John Sullivan, outgoing 39th Security Forces Squadron commander, renders his final salute to Chief Master Sgt. Janee Walker, 39th Security Forces Squadron superintendent, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 10, 2021. During the ceremony, Sullivan relinquished command to Col. Douglas Whitehead, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, who then charged Lt. Col. Alexander Liggett with leading the squadron. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 05:58
    Photo ID: 6696883
    VIRIN: 210610-F-YG657-1144
    Resolution: 6984x4656
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th SFS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th SFS welcomes new commander
    39th SFS welcomes new commander
    39th SFS welcomes new commander
    39th SFS welcomes new commander
    39th SFS welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Incirlik
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT