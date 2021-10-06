39th SFS welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. John Sullivan (right), outgoing 39th Security Forces Squadron commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Douglas Whitehead, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 10, 2021. Whitehead then charged Lt. Col. Alexander Liggett with leading the squadron. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)
