Airman 1st Class Zachary Sawdey, 39th Air Base Wing honor guardsman, holds a rifle during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 10, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 05:57 Photo ID: 6696880 VIRIN: 210610-F-YG657-1038 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.79 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th SFS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.