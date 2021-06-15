U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Chittenden and Senior Airman Greibin Segura Guerrero, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water & fuel systems maintenance technicians, and Senior Airman Jose Salazar, 380th Expeditionary Logistic Readiness Squadron (ELRS) fuels facilities technician, detach a gas nozzle from a fuels truck after collecting a fuel sample at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2021. The 380th ELRS Fuels Laboratory performs quality control on the fuel after the maintenance technicians finish scheduled maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 04:38 Photo ID: 6696809 VIRIN: 210614-F-VZ160-1011 Resolution: 8256x4644 Size: 18.16 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th ELRS water & fuel systems maintainers fuel the fight [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.