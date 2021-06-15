Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    380th ELRS water & fuel systems maintainers fuel the fight [Image 8 of 11]

    380th ELRS water &amp; fuel systems maintainers fuel the fight

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Chittenden and Senior Airman Greibin Segura Guerrero, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water & fuel systems maintenance technicians, and Senior Airman Jose Salazar, 380th Expeditionary Logistic Readiness Squadron (ELRS) fuels facilities technician, detach a gas nozzle from a fuels truck after collecting a fuel sample at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2021. The 380th ELRS Fuels Laboratory performs quality control on the fuel after the maintenance technicians finish scheduled maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 04:38
    Photo ID: 6696809
    VIRIN: 210614-F-VZ160-1011
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 18.16 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th ELRS water & fuel systems maintainers fuel the fight [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    united arab emirates
    afcent
    380 ECES
    WFSM
    al dhafra
    fuel systems maintainer

