U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Haley Summers, 380th Expeditionary Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels technician, fills a fuels vehicle at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2021. The fuel is pumped from storage tanks nearby that hold up to 2.8 million gallons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

