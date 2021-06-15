U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Greibin Segura Guerrero and Airman 1st Class Dustin Denmark, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water & fuel systems maintenance technicians, disassemble a hydrant outlet for scheduled maintenance at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2021. Greibin provided on-the-job training with Denmark, who performed mostly water systems maintenance at his home station of McGuire Air Force Base, N.J. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 04:38
|Photo ID:
|6696808
|VIRIN:
|210614-F-VZ160-1005
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|22.74 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
