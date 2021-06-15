Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th ELRS water & fuel systems maintainers fuel the fight [Image 7 of 11]

    380th ELRS water &amp; fuel systems maintainers fuel the fight

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Greibin Segura Guerrero and Airman 1st Class Dustin Denmark, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water & fuel systems maintenance technicians, disassemble a hydrant outlet for scheduled maintenance at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2021. Greibin provided on-the-job training with Denmark, who performed mostly water systems maintenance at his home station of McGuire Air Force Base, N.J. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 04:38
    Photo ID: 6696808
    VIRIN: 210614-F-VZ160-1005
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 22.74 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th ELRS water & fuel systems maintainers fuel the fight [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    united arab emirates
    afcent
    380 ECES
    WFSM
    al dhafra
    fuel systems maintainer

