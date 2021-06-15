U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Greibin Segura Guerrero and Airman 1st Class Dustin Denmark, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water & fuel systems maintenance technicians, disassemble a hydrant outlet for scheduled maintenance at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2021. Greibin provided on-the-job training with Denmark, who performed mostly water systems maintenance at his home station of McGuire Air Force Base, N.J. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

