    US Marines compete for food service specialist of the quarter [Image 15 of 17]

    US Marines compete for food service specialist of the quarter

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Morelia Capuchino-Diaz, a food service specialist with 3d Marine Division, receives a medal from Col. Douglas Burke, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3d Marine Logistics Group, during the food service specialist of the quarter competition on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, June 16, 2021. The two-day competition began with a written and oral examination where Marines are judged on their military appearance, knowledge, and bearing. The second portion of the event focused on the Marines’ culinary, sanitation and nutritionary skills while under the watchful eye of quality assurance evaluators. Capuchino-Diaz is a native of Goshen, Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    US Marines compete for food service specialist of the quarter

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

