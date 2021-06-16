US Marines compete for food service specialist of the quarter

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marina Esquibel, a food service specialist with 3d Marine Division, displays her award after the food service specialist of the quarter competition on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, June 16, 2021. The two-day competition began with a written and oral examination where Marines are judged on their military appearance, knowledge, and bearing. The second portion of the event focused on the Marines’ culinary, sanitation and nutritionary skills while under the watchful eye of quality assurance evaluators. Esquibel is a native of San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

