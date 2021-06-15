USACAPOC(A) CG attends Detainee Ops Training

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Coggin, commanding general of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) speaks to an attendee during the Detainee Operations Training Event held by the 200th Military Police Command here in Southbridge, Massachusetts. The DOTE is a 4-day event focusing on the mission and the future state for detainee operations. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Andy Yoshimura, 200th Military Police Command)

