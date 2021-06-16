USACAPOC(A) CG attends Detainee Ops Training

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Coggin, commanding general of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) listens to a speaker during the Detainee Operations Training Event held by the 200th Military Police Command here in Southbridge, Massachusetts. The DOTE is a 4-day event focusing on the mission and the future state for detainee operations. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Andy Yoshimura, 200th Military Police Command)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 22:06
|Photo ID:
|6696416
|VIRIN:
|210616-A-CL830-422
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHBRIDGE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
