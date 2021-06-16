Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACAPOC(A) CG attends Detainee Ops Training [Image 3 of 4]

    USACAPOC(A) CG attends Detainee Ops Training

    SOUTHBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Coggin, commanding general of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) listens to a speaker during the Detainee Operations Training Event held by the 200th Military Police Command here in Southbridge, Massachusetts. The DOTE is a 4-day event focusing on the mission and the future state for detainee operations. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Andy Yoshimura, 200th Military Police Command)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 22:06
    Photo ID: 6696418
    VIRIN: 210616-A-CL830-423
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: SOUTHBRIDGE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

