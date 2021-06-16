Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Moto Run [Image 4 of 5]

    Hotel Company Moto Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California, June 16, 2021. The motivational run was the last physical training Marines conducted while at MCRD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

