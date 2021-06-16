New Marines with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California, June 16, 2021. The motivational run was the last physical training Marines conducted while at MCRD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 18:03
|Photo ID:
|6696013
|VIRIN:
|210616-M-DA549-1021
|Resolution:
|4566x2568
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Moto Run [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Anthony Pio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
