Hotel Company Moto Run

New Marines with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California, June 16, 2021. The motivational run was the last physical training Marines conducted while at MCRD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

