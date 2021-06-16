Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Pacific Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Pacific Change of Command Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    210615-N-EV253-2086 SAN DIEGO (June 15, 2021) – Capt. Brannon Bickel, Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific, front right, greets Capt. Jeffrey Melody, front left, following an in-flight change of command formation fly-by commemorating Melody's final flight as commodore. During the change of command ceremony, Melody, from Youngstown, Ohio, was relieved by Bickel, from Massillon, Ohio, as commodore of HSM Wing Pacific, and each flew MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, assigned to the "Seahawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41, on Naval Air Station (NAS) North Island in Coronado, California, June 15, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Pacific Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MH-60S
    Commodore
    Change of Command
    Seahawks
    Naval Air Forces
    HSM

