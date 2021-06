Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Pacific Change of Command Ceremony

210615-N-EV253-1031 SAN DIEGO (June 15, 2021) – Capt. Brannon Bickel, lead aircraft, and Capt. Jeffrey Melody, trailing aircraft, Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific, pilot MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, assigned to the "Seahawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41, and receive a ceremonial douse of water following an in-flight change of command formation fly-by commemorating Melody's final flight as commodore. During the change of command ceremony, Melody, from Youngstown, Ohio, was relieved by Bickel, from Massillon, Ohio, as commodore of HSM Wing Pacific on Naval Air Station (NAS) North Island in Coronado, California, June 15, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

