Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Pacific Change of Command Ceremony

210615-N-EV253-1048 SAN DIEGO (June 15, 2021) – Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, left, Commander, Naval Air Forces, pins the Legion of Merit medal onto Capt. Jeffrey Melody, Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific, during a change of command ceremony. Melody, from Youngstown, Ohio, was relieved during an in-flight change of command by Capt. Brannon Bickel, from Massillon, Ohio, as commodore June 15, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

