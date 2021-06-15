210615-N-EV253-1048 SAN DIEGO (June 15, 2021) – Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, left, Commander, Naval Air Forces, pins the Legion of Merit medal onto Capt. Jeffrey Melody, Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific, during a change of command ceremony. Melody, from Youngstown, Ohio, was relieved during an in-flight change of command by Capt. Brannon Bickel, from Massillon, Ohio, as commodore June 15, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)
This work, Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Pacific Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
