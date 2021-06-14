Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th AS sees clearly following oxygen mask testing [Image 7 of 7]

    9th AS sees clearly following oxygen mask testing

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jason Carlton, 9th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, completes a pre-flight checklist during a 358 Quick Don Demist oxygen mask test and evaluation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 14, 2021. Carlton and other aircrew are testing capabilities of the modified masks and providing Air Mobility Command with functional feedback. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th AS sees clearly following oxygen mask testing [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

