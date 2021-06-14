Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th AS sees clearly following oxygen mask testing [Image 4 of 7]

    9th AS sees clearly following oxygen mask testing

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 436th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment test capabilities of the upgraded 358 Quick Don Demist oxygen masks at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 14, 2021. The newly modified masks were tested against legacy masks to identify any deficiencies regarding previously identified fogging issues to Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 16:08
    Photo ID: 6695708
    VIRIN: 210614-F-BH656-0003
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th AS sees clearly following oxygen mask testing [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9th AS sees clearly following oxygen mask testing

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    US Air Force
    USAF
    18th AF
    9th Airlift Squadron
    9AS

