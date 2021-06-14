Tech. Sgt. Brian Sanchez, left, and Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pozos, both 436th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment specialists, test capabilities of the upgraded 358 Quick Don Demist oxygen masks at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 14, 2021. The newly modified masks were tested against the legacy masks to identify and report any deficiencies regarding previously identified fogging issues to Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 16:08 Photo ID: 6695709 VIRIN: 210614-F-BH656-0036 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.88 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th AS sees clearly following oxygen mask testing [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.