Naval Hospital Jacksonville Hospital Corps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 19, 2021) - Hospitalman Leslie Brandt prepares for a minor procedure at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s General Surgery Clinic. Brandt, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “There is no other job in the Navy like being a Corpsman. We play an important role in healthcare, and work in a wide variety of capacities and locations.” Established June 17, 1898, the Hospital Corps cares for sailors and Marines on the battlefield, at sea, under the sea, in the air, and at military treatment facilities worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #Facesof NHJax #NavyHospitalCorps

