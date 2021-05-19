Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Hospital Corps [Image 2 of 5]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Hospital Corps

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 19, 2021) - Hospitalman Leslie Brandt prepares for a minor procedure at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s General Surgery Clinic. Brandt, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “There is no other job in the Navy like being a Corpsman. We play an important role in healthcare, and work in a wide variety of capacities and locations.” Established June 17, 1898, the Hospital Corps cares for sailors and Marines on the battlefield, at sea, under the sea, in the air, and at military treatment facilities worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #Facesof NHJax #NavyHospitalCorps

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 15:02
    Photo ID: 6695579
    VIRIN: 210519-N-QA097-021
    Resolution: 2820x4436
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Hospital Corps [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Hospital Corps
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Hospital Corps
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Hospital Corps
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Hospital Corps
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Hospital Corps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Hospital Corps
    military treatment facilities
    General Surgery Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT