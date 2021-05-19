Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 19, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Hiram Henry sets up a tray for a minor procedure at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Ophthalmology Clinic. Henry, a native of San Diego, California, says, “Taking care of one’s vision is a key element to overall health.” On June 17, the Navy Hospital Corps celebrates 123 years of service, tending to the sick and injured. Hospital Corpsmen have earned 22 Medals of Honor and nearly half of them were given posthumously. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #NavyHospitalCorps

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 15:02
    VIRIN: 210519-N-QA097-020
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Hospital Corps [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hospital Corpsmen
    Navy Hospital Corps
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Ophthalmology Clinic

