Naval Hospital Jacksonville Hospital Corps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 19, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Hiram Henry sets up a tray for a minor procedure at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Ophthalmology Clinic. Henry, a native of San Diego, California, says, “Taking care of one’s vision is a key element to overall health.” On June 17, the Navy Hospital Corps celebrates 123 years of service, tending to the sick and injured. Hospital Corpsmen have earned 22 Medals of Honor and nearly half of them were given posthumously. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #NavyHospitalCorps

