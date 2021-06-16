Col. John F. Popiak, commander of the U.S. Army Cyber Protection Brigade (right), passes the colors of the brigade's 2nd Cyber Battalion to incoming battalion commander Lt. Col. Steven R. Simmons Jr. during the battalion's change of command ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., June 16, 2021. (Photo by. Staff Sgt. Roman Rajm)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 13:29
|Photo ID:
|6695323
|VIRIN:
|210616-A-FX856-003
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander
LEAVE A COMMENT