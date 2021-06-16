Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Col. John F. Popiak, commander of the U.S. Army Cyber Protection Brigade (right), passes the colors of the brigade's 2nd Cyber Battalion to incoming battalion commander Lt. Col. Steven R. Simmons Jr. during the battalion's change of command ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., June 16, 2021. (Photo by. Staff Sgt. Roman Rajm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 13:29
    Photo ID: 6695323
    VIRIN: 210616-A-FX856-003
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander
    Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander
    Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyber
    CPB
    ARCYBER
    U.S. Army Cyber Command
    U.S. Army Cyber Protection Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT