Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander

Col. John F. Popiak, commander of the U.S. Army Cyber Protection Brigade (right), passes the colors of the brigade's 2nd Cyber Battalion to incoming battalion commander Lt. Col. Steven R. Simmons Jr. during the battalion's change of command ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., June 16, 2021. (Photo by. Staff Sgt. Roman Rajm)

