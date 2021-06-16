Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Coleman of the 2nd Cyber Battalion, U.S. Army Cyber Protection Brigade, receives the Army colors in preparation for passing them to outgoing battalion commander Lt. Col. Leslie D. Gorman (third from right) during the battalion's change of command ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., June 16, 2021. Gorman in turn passed the flag to brigade commander Col. John F. Popiak (right), who completed the change of command by presenting the colors to incoming commander Lt. Col. Steven R. Simmons Jr. (second from right) (Photo by. Staff Sgt. Roman Rajm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 13:29 Photo ID: 6695319 VIRIN: 210616-A-FX856-001 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 2.49 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.