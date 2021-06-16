Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 3]

    Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, U.S. Army Cyber Protection stand in formation during the battalion's change of command ceremony, at Fort Gordon, Ga., June 16, 2021. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Roman Rajm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 13:29
    Photo ID: 6695317
    VIRIN: 210616-A-FX856-002
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander
    Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander
    Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cyber Protection Brigade battalion welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyber
    CPB
    ARCYBER
    U.S. Army Cyber Command
    U.S. Army Cyber Protection Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT