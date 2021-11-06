Flack takes 436th MXG helm

Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, accepts the 436th Maintenance Group guidon from Col. Christopher May, 436th MXG commander, during the 436th MXG Change of Command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 11, 2021. May relinquished command to Col. Bary Flack.The 436th MXG supports the worldwide global mobility mission by providing trained maintenance specialists for two of the Air Force's cargo transport aircraft, the C-5M Super Galaxy and the C-17A Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US