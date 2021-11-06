Flack takes 436th MXG helm

Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, passes the 436th Maintenance Group guidon to Col. Bary Flack, new 436th MXG commander, during the 436th MXG Change of Command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 11, 2021. Flack took command from Col. Christopher May. The 436th MXG supports the worldwide global mobility mission by providing trained maintenance specialists for two of the Air Force's cargo transport aircraft, the C-5M Super Galaxy and the C-17A Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

