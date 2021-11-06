The 436th Maintenance Group held a Change of Command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 11, 2021. Col. Christopher May relinquished command to Col. Bary Flack in a ceremony officiated by Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander. The 436th MXG supports the worldwide global mobility mission by providing trained maintenance specialists for two of the Air Force's cargo transport aircraft, the C-5M Super Galaxy and the C-17A Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 13:24 Photo ID: 6695318 VIRIN: 210611-F-BO262-2014 Resolution: 4862x3241 Size: 7.02 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flack takes 436th MXG helm [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.