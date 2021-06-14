U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 633rd Medical Group Nutritional Medicine Clinic pose for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 14, 2021. As part of National Eat Your Vegetables Day, the importance of healthy eating is highlighted through benefits that vegetables can offer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Singer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 09:46 Photo ID: 6694829 VIRIN: 210614-F-GA198-0010 Resolution: 4187x3350 Size: 1.71 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eat your veggies, JBLE! [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexandra Singer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.