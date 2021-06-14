Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Singer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Rizzotte, 633rd Medical Group Nutritional Medicine Clinic diet therapy technician poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 14, 2021. Americans on average only get 15 grams of fiber per day, but should be getting 25-35 grams per day according to the NMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Singer)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 09:46
    Photo ID: 6694828
    VIRIN: 210614-F-GA198-0022
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eat your veggies, JBLE! [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexandra Singer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nutrition
    Fit to Fight
    633rd Medical Group
    National Eat Your Vegetables Day

