40th EAS conducts USCENTCOM Passenger Transport Ops

A U.S. Air Force C-130J pilot assigned to the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron goes through a preflight checklist in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 2, 2021. The Hercules provides U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach, tactical airlift mission capability and is a prime transport for airdropping and transporting troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Cribelar)

