A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron listens to his radio in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Inherent Resolve in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 2, 2021. The Hercules provides U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach, tactical airlift mission capability and is a prime transport for airdropping and transporting troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Cribelar)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 08:47
|Photo ID:
|6694711
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-DT970-0207
|Resolution:
|4473x2516
|Size:
|744.86 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 40th EAS conducts USCENTCOM Passenger Transport Ops [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brandon Cribelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
