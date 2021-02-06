Two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loadmasters assigned to the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron prepare for a back taxi in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 2, 2021. The Hercules provides U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach, tactical airlift mission capability and is a prime transport for airdropping and transporting troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Cribelar)
|06.02.2021
|06.16.2021 08:47
|6694708
|210602-F-DT970-0114
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 40th EAS conducts USCENTCOM Passenger Transport Ops [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brandon Cribelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
