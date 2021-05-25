Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard, Latvia strengthen partnership [Image 4 of 7]

    Michigan National Guard, Latvia strengthen partnership

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Michigan National Guard

    UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopters assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, transport Latvian delegates and Michigan National Guard (MING) leadership during a key leader engagement to Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, May 26, 2021. The two-day engagement, supported through the State Partnership Program, offered the opportunity for key leaders to discuss personnel exchanges, continued cooperation, and MING and Latvian National Armed Forces participation in large-scale global exercise events and Northern Strike exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard, Latvia strengthen partnership [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

