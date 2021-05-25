UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopters assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, transport Latvian delegates and Michigan National Guard (MING) leadership during a key leader engagement to Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, May 26, 2021. The two-day engagement, supported through the State Partnership Program, offered the opportunity for key leaders to discuss personnel exchanges, continued cooperation, and MING and Latvian National Armed Forces participation in large-scale global exercise events and Northern Strike exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 08:12
|Photo ID:
|6694691
|VIRIN:
|210525-Z-GS745-0406
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Michigan National Guard, Latvia strengthen partnership [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
