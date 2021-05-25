UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopters assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, transport Latvian delegates and Michigan National Guard (MING) leadership during a key leader engagement to Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, May 26, 2021. The two-day engagement, supported through the State Partnership Program, offered the opportunity for key leaders to discuss personnel exchanges, continued cooperation, and MING and Latvian National Armed Forces participation in large-scale global exercise events and Northern Strike exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 08:12 Photo ID: 6694689 VIRIN: 210525-Z-GS745-0413 Resolution: 4704x2058 Size: 1.19 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard, Latvia strengthen partnership [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.