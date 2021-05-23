AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept

Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron work alongside personnel of the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while using a Fuel Powered Additive Injector Cart on May 23, 2021. The 379th ELRS Airmen used a FPAIC to convert commercial grade fuel, from the airport, into military grade fuel. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 05.23.2021
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA