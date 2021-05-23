Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept [Image 3 of 3]

    AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron work alongside personnel of the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while using a Fuel Powered Additive Injector Cart on May 23, 2021. The 379th ELRS Airmen used a FPAIC to convert commercial grade fuel, from the airport, into military grade fuel. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 07:03
    Photo ID: 6694618
    VIRIN: 210523-F-XX000-1003
    Resolution: 1152x1536
    Size: 414.72 KB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept
    AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept
    AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Refueling
    C-130J
    Innovation
    Hot Pit Refuel
    ReadyAF
    FPAIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT