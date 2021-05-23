Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron train members of the Royal Saudi Air Force how to use a Fuel Powered Additive Injector Cart on May 23, 2021, at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The airport personnel allowed the 379th ELRS Airmen to utilize their commercial mobile refueling trucks and their commercial hydrant system to aid in refueling their aircraft while giving the demonstration. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 07:03 Photo ID: 6694617 VIRIN: 210523-F-XX000-1002 Resolution: 1152x1536 Size: 446.12 KB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.