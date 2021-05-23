Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron use a Fuel Powered Additive Injector Cart on May 23, 2021, at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The FPAIC was used to inject additives into commercial grade fuel, which turns it into military grade fuel for aircraft. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 07:03 Photo ID: 6694616 VIRIN: 210523-F-XX000-1001 Resolution: 1152x1536 Size: 479.92 KB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.