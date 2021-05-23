Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept [Image 1 of 3]

    AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron use a Fuel Powered Additive Injector Cart on May 23, 2021, at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The FPAIC was used to inject additives into commercial grade fuel, which turns it into military grade fuel for aircraft. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 07:03
    Photo ID: 6694616
    VIRIN: 210523-F-XX000-1001
    Resolution: 1152x1536
    Size: 479.92 KB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept

    Refueling
    C-130J
    Innovation
    Hot Pit Refuel
    ReadyAF
    FPAIC

