Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron use a Fuel Powered Additive Injector Cart on May 23, 2021, at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The FPAIC was used to inject additives into commercial grade fuel, which turns it into military grade fuel for aircraft. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 07:03
|Photo ID:
|6694616
|VIRIN:
|210523-F-XX000-1001
|Resolution:
|1152x1536
|Size:
|479.92 KB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AUAB tests, proves new ACE refueling concept
LEAVE A COMMENT