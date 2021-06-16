MLCs aboard Camp Smedley D. Butler receive COVID-19 vaccine

Master Labor Contractors aboard Camp Smedley D. Butler, receive their COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 16, 2021. Vaccinating local employees will contribute to the prevention of further spread of COVID-19 in Japan and will protect the resilience of the alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Terry Wong)
