    MLCs aboard Camp Smedley D. Butler receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 9]

    MLCs aboard Camp Smedley D. Butler receive COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Terry Wong 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Master Labor Contractors aboard Camp Smedley D. Butler, receive their COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 16, 2021. Vaccinating local employees will contribute to the prevention of further spread of COVID-19 in Japan and will protect the resilience of the alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Terry Wong)

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Camp Smedley D. Butler
    MLC
    Master Labor Contractor
    COVID-19

