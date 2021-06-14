Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flag Day rises beyond coronavirus, bringing local community together [Image 3 of 3]

    Flag Day rises beyond coronavirus, bringing local community together

    BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Lt. Col. Keith A. Cowan, 3rd Battalion, 335 Infantry Regiment, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, delivers remarks during the Village of Buffalo Grove Flag Day commemoration, June 14, 2021.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 00:29
    Photo ID: 6694241
    VIRIN: 210614-A-BU909-035
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: BUFFALO GROVE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flag Day rises beyond coronavirus, bringing local community together [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flag Day rises beyond coronavirus, bringing local community together
    Flag Day rises beyond coronavirus, bringing local community together
    Flag Day rises beyond coronavirus, bringing local community together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Flag Day rises beyond coronavirus, bringing local community together

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Flag Day
    Anthony L Taylor
    85th Support Command
    2021
    SSG Erika Whitaker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT