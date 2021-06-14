The Buffalo Grove honor guard detail, made up of police officers and fire-fighters from Buffalo Grove, render a salute during a presentation of Colors at the Village of Buffalo Grove annual Flag Day commemoration, June 14, 2021. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Keith A. Cowan, 3rd Battalion, 335 Infantry Regiment, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, participated in the ceremony as the keynote speaker at Veterans Park.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 00:29 Photo ID: 6694239 VIRIN: 210614-A-BU909-024 Resolution: 1803x1200 Size: 1.99 MB Location: BUFFALO GROVE, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flag Day rises beyond coronavirus, bringing local community together [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.