Flag Day rises beyond coronavirus, bringing local community together

Residents, veterans and local leaders of Buffalo Grove participate in their annual Flag Day celebration at Veterans Park on June 14th. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Keith A. Cowan, 3rd Battalion, 335 Infantry Regiment, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, participated in the ceremony as the keynote speaker.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

