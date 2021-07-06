PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2021) Cpl. Garrett Mask, from Houston, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced), inspects the engine of an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 23:04 Photo ID: 6694165 VIRIN: 210607-N-RU810-1136 Resolution: 5066x3377 Size: 994.57 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.