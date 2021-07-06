Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Flight Operations [Image 4 of 13]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Zline 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) guide a CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced) to land on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

