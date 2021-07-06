USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2021) Sailors and Marines aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight quarters with MV-22B Ospreys and CH-53 Super Stallion helicopters attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

