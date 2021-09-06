Maj. Gen. Daniel R. Walrath, right, U.S. Army South commanding general, greets Colombian soldiers during a visit to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La., June 9, 2021. The Colombian Army is the second South American army to conduct bilateral training with a U.S. Army unit as part of a JRTC rotation.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 17:40
|Photo ID:
|6693857
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-AX527-1002
|Resolution:
|4624x2604
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Colombian Army trains at JRTC, conducts Staff Talks with Army South [Image 3 of 3], by Donald Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Colombian Army trains at JRTC, conducts Staff Talks with Army South
LEAVE A COMMENT